Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.050-7.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.05 to $7.35 EPS.

Entergy stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

