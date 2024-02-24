EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.19.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.