EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $301.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $316.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.45 and a 200-day moving average of $265.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

