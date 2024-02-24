Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 133,300 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $47,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

