Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Encompass Health worth $46,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EHC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 677,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $76.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.