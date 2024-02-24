Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $45.64 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,161 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $45,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 44.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 206,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,612,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.41. 2,007,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,340. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

