Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $54.96 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,626 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Realty Income worth $54,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.