Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,628 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.75 and its 200 day moving average is $386.93.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

