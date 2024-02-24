Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 435,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,964,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,131,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,378,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,333,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TKO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,640. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.