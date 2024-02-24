Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 29,700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.5% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,953,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

