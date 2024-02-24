Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fastenal worth $52,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,286. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,491. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

