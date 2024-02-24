Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,169 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.71. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $377.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

