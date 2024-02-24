Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 58,949 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,949 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $47,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 588,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188,569 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 233.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.73. 2,494,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

