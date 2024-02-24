Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 207,204 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Mplx worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,568,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,180,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 695,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 1,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,649. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

