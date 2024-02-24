Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,730 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.30% of Entergy worth $59,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

