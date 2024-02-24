EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$111.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities upped their target price on EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.50.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$95.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.43. EQB has a 12-month low of C$53.86 and a 12-month high of C$95.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

