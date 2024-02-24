Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Up 0.3 %

EFX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $267.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

