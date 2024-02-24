Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $28.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.40.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.1 %

EQNR stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.