Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill Sells 5,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Equitable Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
