Ergo Price Tops $1.67 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003267 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $122.87 million and approximately $469,944.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.97 or 0.00524187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00137257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00243820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00147026 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,575,522 coins and its circulating supply is 73,576,332 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

