ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ERSX) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.15

ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ERSX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1548 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ERSX opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF by 484.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

