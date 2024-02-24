ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $95.38 and last traded at $94.25, with a volume of 101496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

ESAB Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

