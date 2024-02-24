Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 24.26%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities updated its FY24 guidance to $1.96-2.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.000 EPS.
Essential Utilities Stock Performance
NYSE WTRG opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Essential Utilities Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,991,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,500,000 after acquiring an additional 823,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 654.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 569,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Utilities
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.