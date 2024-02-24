Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 on April 12th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 2.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 157.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

NYSE:ESS opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

