Evercore Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by Evercore from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$32.81 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

