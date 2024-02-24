Evercore ISI Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $350.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.58.

Shares of WDAY opened at $305.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $309.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

