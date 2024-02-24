Evercore ISI Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $308.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $262.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Shares of ETN opened at $284.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.88. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

