EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Position Lessened by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 314.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $42.21.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

