Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of EVH opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

