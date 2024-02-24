Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $100,794.48 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 792,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $304,549.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $518,101.32.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $784.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Evolus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 244,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

