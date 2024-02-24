Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 0.8% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.30. 3,320,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,089. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day moving average of $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

