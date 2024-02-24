FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Purchases 2,000 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at $395,736,670.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

