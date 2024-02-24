Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 4,095.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $180.44 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $122.10 and a one year high of $198.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

