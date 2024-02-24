Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 249,020 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,641,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,020 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.83 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.