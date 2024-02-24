Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 313,403 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,403 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

