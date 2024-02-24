Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 434.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,149 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $33,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.