Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of 89bio worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETNB. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

