Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.89 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.98% of Denali Therapeutics worth $27,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,837,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 368,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

