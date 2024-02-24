Federated Hermes Inc. Has $33.86 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,394 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of Pure Storage worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,781,000 after buying an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,831,000 after purchasing an additional 142,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.48, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

