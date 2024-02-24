Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 31,715 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cintas worth $37,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cintas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 35.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $9,522,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Cintas by 29.1% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $633.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $634.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

