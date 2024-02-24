Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 44,328 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %

BIIB stock opened at $223.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.68 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day moving average of $249.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Get Our Latest Report on BIIB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.