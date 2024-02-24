Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 15,304 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,238,281 shares of company stock valued at $526,024,047. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average of $149.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

