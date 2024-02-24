Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 225,661 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225,661 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

NIKE stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.