Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 385,185 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.32 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

