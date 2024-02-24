Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 714 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of United Airlines worth $29,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 11.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

