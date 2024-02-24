Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Credicorp worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Credicorp by 171.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $170.53 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $173.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

