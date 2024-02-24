Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.13

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 1886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.
Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $603.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
