Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.13

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 1886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $603.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.