Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

FNF opened at $50.07 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 33.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

