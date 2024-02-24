Financial Comparison: StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) versus Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of StarHub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StarHub and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarHub N/A N/A N/A Gogo 38.95% -263.04% 12.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StarHub 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogo 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StarHub and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gogo has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 101.47%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than StarHub.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StarHub and Gogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarHub N/A N/A N/A $0.21 3.81 Gogo $404.07 million 2.71 $92.06 million $1.19 7.14

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than StarHub. StarHub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gogo beats StarHub on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services. It also engages in computer systems integration, other professional, scientific, and technical activities; development and supply of data security products and components; provision of information security and network security surveillance services; sales of information technology security related products; distribution, sales, and servicing and rental of computer hardware, software, and related equipment, as well as provision of installation and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore. StarHub Ltd is a subsidiary of Asia Mobile Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. The company also offers interconnected voice over Internet protocol, and in-flight entertainment services; and voice and data services. In addition, its portfolio comprises of in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, engineering, and design and development services; and production operations functions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

