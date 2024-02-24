FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stake Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of FirstService worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $164.68 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

